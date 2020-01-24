Court remands two men over alleged murder, possession of firearm

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Friday remanded one Chukwuna Ezekiel, 40 and Azeez Mumini, 35, over alleged murdered and possession of firearms.

The charge sheet disclosed that Ezekiel unlawfully fired and killed one Elijah Ogunniyi with a gun.

It added that Mumini hides one locally made double barrel gun used to commit the murder offence, having used it to kill Ezekiel in order to help the alleged killer to escape punishment.

According to the sheet, Mumini unlawfully has in his possession one locally made double barrel gun without lawful authority.

It stated further that the offence contravened sections 319(1),322 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002 and 4, 27(1),(b) (1) of Firearms of Federation, 2004.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 2, 2020, around 11:00 am at Alapata Village via, Modakeke-Ife.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel’s plea was not taken because of the nature of the offence, while Mumini pleaded not guilty to the charge pressed against him.

Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, announced his appearance to the defendants.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi ordered that the defendants should be remanded in Ile-Ife correctional centre.

Owolawi adjourned the case until January 27, 2020, for mention at Modakeke Magistrate court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

