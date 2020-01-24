Vanguard Logo

Court remands suspected killers of Maersk MD’s wife in correctional facility

Court remands 2 men for allegedly raping, murdering Maersk MD’s wife

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Friday, ordered that two men who allegedly robbed and murdered the wife of the Managing Director of Maersk, be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

The police charge Olamilekan Oke and Adeyinka Akande, both electricians, with five counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder and theft.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe, who did not take the plea of Oke and Akande, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until March 26.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP A.A. Adegoke, counsel from State Criminal Investigating and Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, told the court that Oke and Agande committed the offence on Dec. 8, 2019, at about 7.30p.m., at Flat 7A, No. 2, Luggard Avenue, Ikoyi.

READ ALSO: Fresh revelation on murder of wife of Maersk MD:

He alleged that they conspired and robbed a couple, Mr Gildas and Mrs Bernadett Tohovo-Tohovo.

The prosecution alleged that Oke and Akande, cut off electricity from the couple’s house and broke in.

He alleged that they raped Bernadett, stabbed and suffocated her to death before proceeding to stab Gildas on his neck with a knife, but he survived the wound.

He said that they stole hard currencies, N48,790 and two iPhones belonging to the deceased, he said.

He said the offence contravened the provision of sections 223, 230, 233, 260 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN

