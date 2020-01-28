Court remands man in psychiatric facility after pushing woman in front of train

Kindly Share This Story:

A German court on Tuesday ordered that a 28-year-old man, be held in a secure psychiatric facility after pushing a woman in front of a moving train in Germany and killing her.

The 34-year-old victim was killed instantly after being struck by the train at a railway station in the town of Voerde in July 2019.

According to the indictment, the woman was taken completely by surprise.

The culprit, who has nine children, is said to have been driven by the desire to see someone dying.

Judges at a court in the western city of Duisburg ruled in favour of a murder verdict but decided against a jail sentence due to the man’s severe mental health problems.

The killing was one of two seemingly random acts of violence on German train platforms to shock the country last July.

Less than two weeks after the Voerde attack, an eight-year-old boy was killed when a man pushed him and his mother into the path of an oncoming train at Frankfurt’s main train station.

