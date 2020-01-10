Court remands man, 38, who pleaded guilty to theft of motor parts

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded of a 38-year-old man, Suleiman Baba, in a correctional centre, pending his sentencing on theft of motor spare parts.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O Ogundare, ordered the remand of Baba, following his plea of guilty to a two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing.

Ogundare then, adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for review of the facts and sentencing.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others at large on Oct. 14, 2019 at Mushin Police Barrack, Mushin in Lagos State.

Akadu said that Baba conspired with others and entered the workshop of the complainant, Mr Martins Morakinyo, and stole motor parts valued at N80, 000 from the workshop.

“Baba entered into the shop of the complainant and carted away from a carburettor, coil injector, rotors, piston and two cylinders valued at N80, 000.

“Morakinyo came to his shop and discovered that thieves had carted away the items and reported the case at the police station,’’ he told the court.

Akadu said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

