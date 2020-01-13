Court remands herdsman over alleged conversion of 22 live cows belonging to a professor

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Ile-Ife Magistrate Court in Osun state on Monday remanded one Ibraheem Muhammed, 45, in correctional centre over alleged conversion of 22 live cows kept in his care.

The charge sheet disclosed that the accused person converted 22 live cows valued N33 million kept in his care by one Professor Olawoyin Adesiyan.

It added that the defendant threatened to kill one Idowu Ajayi for inquiring about his brother’s cows, the brother in person of Prof Olawoyin Adesiyan.

According to the charge sheet, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by blackmailing Ajayi as a thief.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan 8, 2020 at Ile Funfun Area, Ile-Ife.

The Prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened 49(d), 86(1)and 383(8) sub section (b) and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to three-count of breach of peace, threat and conversion of cows leveled against him.Defense counsel, Adewale Badmus urged the court to admit the defendant to bail, saying he would not jump bail if granted.

However, the presiding Magistrate, Joseph Owolawi denied the application and ordered that he should be remanded in Ife correctional centre till January 21, 2020 when the application would be considered.

vanguard

