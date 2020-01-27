Breaking News
Translate

Court remands ex-policeman for allegedly shooting housewife

On 3:13 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court remands ex-policeman for allegedly shooting housewife

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, on Monday, ordered that a former policeman, Joseph Oriyomi,37, who allegedly shot a housewife while dispersing youths during a communal clash between Ilaje and Ajah, in Lagos, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Oriyomi is charged with murder.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Olatunji, who did not take the plea of Oriyomi, ordered that he should be kept in Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist in court for allegedly stealing banana worth N1.8m

The magistrate ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Olatunji adjourned the case until Feb. 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 31, 2019, at 3 p.m., in Ajah Area.

Adebayo alleged that during the protest, Olatunji fatally gunned down Mrs Temilorun Obasa, 45, in a bid to disperse the crowd.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charge of Murder contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with death.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!