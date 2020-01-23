A Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court in Jabi has refused to grant the Exparte Application filed by the National Vice Chairman, North East of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, a factional Chairman of the APC in Edo state, Anselm Ojezua and others, seeking to remove the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from office.

Vanguard recalls that the Governor Godwin Obaseki led faction of the APC in Edo state had called for the removal of Oshiomhole who they claimed had been suspended by the party in the state.

However, the move to oust Comrade Oshiomhole was frustrated Tuesday when the Court refused to grant the Ex Parte motion filed by Salihu, Ojezua and others but rather ordered that the Defendants (Oshiomhiole, APC and others) be put on notice before the motion is heard so as to ensure fair hearing in the matter.

In the Claimant’s Motion Ex Parte filed by their Counsel, Oluwole Afolabi, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Ojezua and others had asked the court to stop the Defendant (Oshiomhole) from parading himself as National Chairman of the APC just as they urged the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) from allowing the Defendant access to the office of the National Chairman pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

However, when the matter came up for hearing, Counsel to Oshiomhole and APC, Damian D. Dodo (SAN), noted that they had not been served and drew the Court’s attention to the Memorandum of Appearance and Undertaking to Accept Service of processes on behalf of the 1st & 2nd Defendants.

While the Claimants indicated that they will abandon prayers 1 and 2 of their Motion Ex parte which seeks leave to serve the 1st Defendant by substituted means, they, however, sought to proceed to move the Motion Ex parte, but the Presiding Judge, Justice Danlami Senchi halted the move and ordered that the Defendants be put on notice to ensure fair hearing in the matter.

The order followed a heated argument by Counsel to the Defendants, Dodo SAN, who expressed shock at the alleged attempts by the Claimants to coerce the court to grant their prayers without serving the processes on the 1st and 2nd Defendants. Justice Senchi ruled it will hear all parties instead of granting the exparte application to have Oshiomhole vacate his office as National Chairman of the APC as requested by the Plaintiffs.

The matter was consequently adjourned to 18th February 2020 for hearing of the Claimants’ application.

Vanguard News Nigeria.