Court grants bail to man behind Buhari’s fake marriage video

Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Justice Aminu Gabari of the Chief Magistrate Court, Kano, on Tuesday granted bail to Kabiru Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the phantom marriage between President Muhammadu Buhari and two members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Muhammed had in October last year released a video of the purported marriage between the President, the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk, and her Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Zainab Ahmed.

The judge granted the defendant bail after rejecting a request by the DSS Legal Officer, Barr. B. Bulus, seeking the continued detention of the defendant for an extra seven days pending the completion of investigation on the matter.

He granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum

The sureties, according to the judge must be either the chairman or secretary of the Singer Market Association where the defendant sells rice and a civil servant of grade level 14 from the local, state or federal government.

He also ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to identify the defendant’s residence.

Justice Gabari said: “More so, the defendant is expected to report to the DSS from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on the five working days and from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.”

The DSS had accused Muhammad of committing acts that are capable of causing confusion and injury to the persons involved.

The acts, according to the agency are capable of damaging the character of the persons involved and causing disaffection among their families and associates through the spreading of fake news.

The case has been adjourned till February 5 for further hearing.

Vanguard

