Court convicts 4 to 7 years imprisonment for stealing indomie, cigarettes

An Ado Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced four men to seven years’ imprisonment each for stealing indomie, cigarettes and also for burglary.

Justice Bamidele Omotosho handed down the judgment to Owoeye Ojo, Agbetuyi Taiwo, Adeniyi Busayo and Lasisi Friday for break–in and stealing from a shop.

The judge said that he found them guilty of two counts of burglary and stealing based on their confessional statements and the responses from the witnesses called during the trial.

The court did not give them an option of fine.

The judge, however, did not find them guilty on conspiracy allegation, which they were also charged with.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Wale Fapohunda from the state Ministry of Justice, had during trial said that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 26, 2017 at Enu Odi, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti.

He said during the trial that the defendants broke into a shop belonging to one Mrs Iyabo Ige between 2 a.m., and 5 a.m., on Aug.26, 2017.

He said that then, they carted away several items that include: packs of Indomine, cigarettes, tin milk and batteries.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecution called three witnesses and tendered exhibits that include: pictures, eyewitnesses, statements by the convicts and the stolen items.

The counsel to the defendants, Messrs Yinka Opaleye and Adekunle Ojo, had then called only a witness but pleaded for leniency for their clients.

They had then also prayed the court to temper justice with mercy on the defendants whom they said were first offenders.

