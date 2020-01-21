Court convict ‘yahoo boy’ for defrauding American of $200

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Federal High court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has convicted a 21-year-old internet fraudster, Arowolo Ariremako for defrauding an American $200.

The EFCC prosecutor, Oluwatoyin Owodunni stated that Arowolo Ariremako had defrauded his victim, simply identified as Gray, to the tune of 200USD.

He also said the convict used a fake email account to defraud his victim by posing as a woman to defraud him.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 2(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act 2006.

Ariremako pleaded guilty to the alleged offence preferred against him by EFCC.

The 21-page chat of the convict with his victim, as well as his confessional statement were tendered and admitted as exhibits.

Counsel to the convict, Mr. Abayomi Alawode, prayed the court to be lenient in sentencing his client, saying “he is a very young and can still be useful to the nation.”

“My client had vowed that he will never engage in such crime and his mother has promised to ensure that he is properly taken care of and monitored”, Alawode said.

The prosecutor also told the court that the convict had no criminal record and he was of good conduct when he was with the EFCC.

The presiding judge, Justice Peter Lifu convicted Ariremako for the offences.

He then adjourned the till January 31, 2020 for his judgement.

