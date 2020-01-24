Couple in court for allegedly assaulting landlady over rent refunds

Kindly Share This Story:

A couple, Ahgwekure and Brevery Solomon, on Friday, appeared in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting their landlady, who did not refund their money.

The police charged the couple, who live in Pinatech Estate, Life Camp Abuja, with assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Mary Michael, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Jan. 7.

Ejike alleged that on Jan. 6, the defendants went to the complainants’ house and assaulted her over non-refund of rent paid into the complainant’s bank account by the defendants.

READ ALSO: Man bags 6 months in jail for stealing yam

He alleged that the defendants injured the complainant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with one surety each.

Tanko ordered that the sureties must be reliable and must deposit his or her identity card at the court registry for verification.

She also ordered that the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and his or her address must be verified by the court officer.

Tanko adjourned the case untill March 11, for hearing. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: