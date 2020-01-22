Council Vice Chairmen back Malami over letter to Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC, has expressed support for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami over his letter to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde over the dissolution of democratically elected Local Government Council Chairmen.

The letter requested the governor to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court on the dissolution of Local Government administration in his state.

Reacting to the development Wednesday, its National President, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, in a statement, said that the decision of the Federal Attorney General to write the Oyo State Governor on behalf of the Federal Government was a welcome development.

He noted that this latest action of the Federal Government has confirmed what his association had always stood for as it frequently decried it as wrong for democratically elected local government Chairmen to be so sacked.

“Practically, we had demonstrated our commitment to the struggle last year as we openly refused at our award ceremony to confirm the association’s merit award to the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, who had earlier been nominated for the award by our assessment committee.

“Upon receiving Ihedioha’s name, we publicly declared him as not worthy to receive our award, because he disregarded the Supreme Court judgement to dissolve constitutionally elected local government administration in his state immediately when he resumed office.

“Interestingly, we are highly delighted to hear this action from the government and we hereby throw our support for the minister to ensure strict compliance in all the affected states of the federation.

Hon Onuchukwu who’s the current vice-chairman of Abuja municipal area also call on all lovers of development at the grassroots level to support our dear president Buhari in this regard so that no local government in Nigeria is run by caretaker committee again,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: