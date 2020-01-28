Coronavirus Update: Ivory Coast records Africa’s 1st Coronavirus case

Kindly Share This Story:

Health officials are dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus in the Ivory Coast, the country’s health ministry has announced.

An unnamed student, a 34-year-old woman, currently in isolation, returned to the West African country from Beijing on Saturday.

Officials said, if confirmed, the woman who is undergoing further tests after showing flu-like symptoms, will be the first case of the novel coronavirus in Africa.

The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread to over 2,000 people and killed 56.

The traveller has lived in China for the past five years, according to the statement released by the country’s health ministry, and had shown flu-like symptoms before boarding the plane to Abidjan.

“Her general state is satisfactory. There are, at this stage, suspicions of a case of pneumonia tied to the coronavirus,” the ministry said.

The woman’s test results were being expected on Sunday evening. Since the outbreak began in Wuhan, Nigeria and other African countries have introduced extra screening on flights arriving from China.

Rising toll: 82 people are dead and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout Asia and the rest of the world.

China on lockdown: Nearly 60 million people have been affected by partial or full lockdowns in Chinese cities as the country’s government steps up its response.

Global spread: There are more than 50 confirmed cases in 13 places outside of mainland China, including at least five in the United States.

Contagious before symptoms: People can spread the virus before symptoms show, China’s Health Minister said Sunday, complicating efforts to contain the outbreak.

2 Zurich patients quarantined as Switzerland prepares for the spread of the virus

Two patients have been admitted to the hospital in Zurich with the suspected Coronavirus as Switzerland prepares for the potential spread of the virus.

The two suspected cases of coronavirus in Switzerland are still being analysed and have not been confirmed by medical authorities.

The results of tests are expected to be returned on Tuesday morning, said a statement from the Triemli hospital in Zurich.

The two patients were hospitalised and quarantined after showing symptoms of infection after recently returning from China.

Zurich hospital chiefs said both patients were “doing fine” on Monday.

Mayor of Wuhan admits mistakes

The mayor of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has acknowledged criticism over his handling of the crisis, admitting that information was not released quickly enough.

Zhou Xianwang wore a mask for protection as he told the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV: “We haven’t disclosed information in a timely manner and also did not use effective information to improve our work.”

He said he would resign if it helped with public opinion but pointed out the local government was obliged to seek permission before fully disclosing information about the virus, and that their response had since become “tougher than others”.

A virtual lockdown has been imposed on Wuhan since Thursday when trains and flights were canceled, public transport suspended and, later, most private cars banned from the roads.

There is anger among residents that the public were not informed earlier about the potential risks posed by the outbreak, which is thought to have begun in December or told about what precautions to take.

Zhou’s comments followed news that the death toll from the virus has risen to 81, with more than 2,700 affected. Of those who have been infected, more than 400 are in a critical condition. The southern province of Hainan reported its first fatality on Monday.

