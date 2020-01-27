Kindly Share This Story:

Confirmed cases: Over 2,000 in China, 37 abroad; 56 deaths all in China, 49 cured; 30 cities and provinces have launched Level I emergency response, while Hong Kong declared “highest” emergency response. ‘2019-nCoV’ cures underway in China.

The disease has now been detected in Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, France and the United States.

On Friday, the authorities in Nepal said a student who had returned to the country from China had been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus

