Coronavirus: Nigeria places ports health services at alert

By Sola Ogundipe

In response to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus (nCoV ) in China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States of America, the Port Health Services Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria has been placed on alert and has heightened screening measures at the points of entry.

Disclosing this development in a public health advisory on Wednesday, the NCDC urged Nigerians to remain calm.

“Travelers from Nigeria to Wuhan, China, are advised to avoid contact with sick people, animals (alive or dead), and animal markets.

“Travelers from Wuhan to Nigeria may be asked questions upon arrival by the Port Health Services unit at points of entry about symptoms of illness and travel history, and are advised to report immediately to NCDC, if they feel ill after a trip to Wuhan.”

The advisory said the Federal Ministry of Health through NCDC and its partners are fully committed to strengthening preparedness and response to infectious disease outbreaks and that information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.

