Breaking News
Translate

Coronavirus: European stocks sink as virus sparks investor panic

On 10:18 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus

Europe’s main equity markets plunged at the open on Monday, mirroring losses elsewhere on investor panic over the deadly coronavirus.

In initial trades, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies sank 1.6 percent to 7,468.72 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index also lost 1.6 percent to 13,359.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 dived 1.7 percent to 5,923.36.

READ ALSO: DPR intensifies surveillance on fuel stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

“Market participants in Europe have grave concerns about coronavirus as the death toll increased to 80 and more than 2,700 victims infected in China,” said Ava Trade analyst Naeem Aslam.

He added: “The bottom line is that the virus has become deadly and it has caused a major panic in markets.”

The outbreak of the coronavirus has led China to lock down the epicentre of the disease, Wuhan — a city of 11 million people — while also imposing tight travel restrictions on a number of other cities including Beijing.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!