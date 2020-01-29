Coronavirus alert: FG closes Panda Supermarket in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

For fear of the unknown on Coronavirus, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC) on Wednesday morning shut Panda Supermarket, Jabi after a “confirmed allegation” of illegally imported seafood from China was delivered in the stores.

In a tweet from the FCCPC Twitter handle, the agency revealed that there was an unscheduled “spot check on a concealed food store within Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja.” on Tuesday.

The tweet further revealed that there were discoveries which included products with 2089, 2037, 2018, 2019 expiry dates, etc.

On Wednesday, the FCCPC gave an update on the spot check on its handle, saying: “Products with expired & irregular shelf life were also discovered at Panda Supermarket, Jabi, Abuja yesterday. Regulatory activities to remove all offensive products from the Supermarket continues.

“FCCPC inspected Panda Supermarket; Jabi on credible reports that it discriminated & had a concealed area for Asian nationals. Allegation confirmed seafood & animals imported illegally from China discovered. Store closed in abundance of caution considering Coronavirus.”

