Corona Virus: FAAN deploys thermal scanners at airports

By Lawani Mikairu

Following the outbreak of a deadly virus known as Corona Virus in China that has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported to have been infected, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday said it has deployed thermal scanners in all airports that monitor the temperature of passengers and capture their pictures.

According to Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, when passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and If too high, they are pulled aside for observation. The Corona Virus is highly communicable and has already spread to border countries like Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

Yakubu said: “In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby advises passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation’s airports”.

She also said “All the equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports. FAAN has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor temperature of passengers and capture their pictures. When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and If too high, they are pulled aside for observation”.

“The Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, has confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports. Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are asked to”, the Spokeswoman added.

Vanguard News

