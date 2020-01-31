Conviction Allegation: Chikogu hails Omo-Agege over court ruling

Kindly Share This Story:

United States-based philanthropist and entrepreneur, Victor Chikogu, Chairman, Victor, Ngozi, and Nuri, (VNN) Foundation has congratulated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on a court ruling by Justice Othman Musa of the Federal High Court, Bwari, Abuja, which dismissed an allegation of forgery and conviction by United States Court against the senator.

Chikogu noted that Omo Agege has once again defeated enemies of democracy, and those who channel their effort to bringing success to failure.

“Let me congratulate one of the finest politicians in the South-South, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for his triumphant over darkness and over the enemy of progress. I do know that the legal system in Nigeria is working actively, and so, we must continue to fight evil and those who wished Nigeria bad.

The ruling of a Federal High Court truly vindicates the Deputy Senate President, and puts political enemies into a state of topsy-turvy; they should have no option but to surrender themselves for repentance and seek for forgiveness, join the progressive and move Nigeria forward. Once again, l say, your (Omo-Agege) light will continue to cover darkness,” he stated.

The entrepreneur warned that if democracy must grow, Nigerian youths must desist from being used by desperate politicians to discredit leaders like Omo-Agege, who has proven his worth since he became a senator.

