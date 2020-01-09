CONUA not reconciling with ASUU — National Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

THE Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has described as unfounded the story of reconciliation between the union and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

In a statement by the National Secretary of CONUA, Dr. Henry Oripeloye in Osogbo, the Congress described the statement credited to ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, that there were reconciliation meetings between his union and CONUA as a misrepresentation of fact.

He said CONUA had come to stay and was not ready to embark on any settlement with it estranged mother union, adding that the CONUA was an independent union with documents waiting for approval from the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

“There is nothing like reconciliation as far as we are concerned. CONUA as a union has come to stay. We are not a faction of ASUU but an independent union that has applied for registration with the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

“What actually transpired at the Federal University, Lokoja was that Prof Ogunyemi was there to look after his TETFUND projects and decided to call the leaders of our union for a meeting. The Chairman of the branch turned down the invitation, how did Prof Ogunyemi bring our members back to ASUU without the branch chairman? He queried.

He said the President violated the constitution by unilaterally removing the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ASUU branch treasurer against the tenets of the rules of the union.

“Again, he said members were sanctioned for constitutional violations but he has refused to tell the public what aspects of the constitution that were violated by these members. Rather the truth is that he was the one that violated the constitution of the union when he unilaterally removed the branch treasurer in Obafemi Awolowo university against the tenets of the constitution and imposed a treasurer.

“It was this breach that made majority of our members in OAU to stop their check off dues deduction to ASUU. We can now ask, who is violating the constitution?

“ASUU manages crises with lies and this is what is on display in this publication from Prof Ogunyemi. Members of the public should disregard these lies as our membership is growing on daily basis. Many universities are waiting to be inaugurated formally into CONUA”, he added.

