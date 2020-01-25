Breaking News
Construction of 11 new  roads: Onuesoke lauds Okowa

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended the construction of eleven new roads in Delta State by Governor Ifeanyi  Okowa  is adhering to his promise of  rehabilitation  and saying it confirms he is  a promise keeper, who is committed to  even development of the state.

He added that if there is one area among others  in which the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has excelled, it is in the development of road and physical infrastructure in Delta State.

According to Onuesoke “Governor Ifeanyi  Okowa’s road imprints are now seen everywhere across Delta State. In Asaba, the capital of Delta State we have lost count of the number of roads the Delta State government has constructed or refurbished.

“Okowa’s administration has even advanced further by going into roads in the difficult terrains of Forcados and Burutu and some riverine areas of Warri South and Warri North. Places where princes feared to tread,” he stated.

Onuesoke disclosed that  one novel thing about the roads embarked upon by the Delta State government is that they seem to concentrate on roads that would positively affect the economic fortunes of the people in the affected areas.

He explained that  Governor  Ifeanyi Okowa  interest in road construction was borne out of the desire to open up the state for investors.

“Beside making the communities accessible, the roads are concentrated in economic routes that  are very vital to the socio-economic development of our people. The roads will attract investors, create job opportunities and contribute to the development of Delta state,” he disclosed.

He maintained that the Governor’s action is  all-inclusive by carrying all regions along, adding that  the  aim of governance is to please all regions and not to pacify only your one region.

