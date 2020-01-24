Company director docked for alleged theft of chemical

Kindly Share This Story:

Jane Onozure

A Lagos- based company director, Peter Owojuyigbe, was on Friday arraigned at the Lagos Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly stealing chemicals worth N59.9 million.

Owojuyigbe, 44, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing by the police.

The prosecutor, Insp. Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences on November 1, 2019, and November 2, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at 232, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

Molo said the defendant stole 41 metric tons of Orgal and Barmocol chemicals valued at N59.9 million, belonging to a company, Daniel Nigeria Limited.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 287 (8) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, Magistrate O. O. Oshin granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Oshin adjourned the case till March 9 for mention.

Vanguard

