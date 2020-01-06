The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that Micro and Small (MSMEs) with a turnover of less than N25 million will be exempted from Compànies Income Tax (CIT) under the New Finance Bill.

The Minister of Finance said on a programme of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Monday.

ALSO READ:

According to her only companies earning over N25 million per annum would be.subjected to payment of tax.

She said, “Our assessment is that any business that has a turnover of less than N25m needs that break, not being taxed so they can invest in their businesses.”

Vanguard