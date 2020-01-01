Kindly Share This Story:

Abakaliki -IT was indeed a moment to remember for the people of Edda, when Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, flagged off the 6.6 kilometer Ekoli-Okagwue road in Afikpo South local government area of the state.

The road construction which will be on concrete pavement, is one of the most important roads in the LGA as it connects Edda community to the fledgling commercial town of Ohafia in Abia State.

South East Voice gathered that the road, without mincing words, will not only promote trade and investment but also, engender mutual cooperation and partnership between the people of Edda and their Neighbours in Ohafia, Abia State.

Flagging off the construction of roads, Governor David Umahi who acknowledged the performance of the Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Barr. Eni Uduma Chima as outstanding and commendable added that he has done creditably well by replicating his (Governor’s) programmmes at the grassroots level.

According to the Governor, the 1killometer Ekoli township road executed on concrete pavement and the ongoing drainage construction at Okagwue road passed the first grade test in quality work even as he endorsed the incumbent chairmen of Afikpo south and Ohaozara local government councils, Chief Eni Uduma Chima and Princess Nkechinyere Iyoku respectively, for re-election in March, 2020 chairmanship election.

He advised other council chairmen to emulate the examples of both chairmen, explaining that he supported the emergence of Eni as chairman in view of his rare passion and love for the people of Edda.

“I am very proud of the chairman of Edda local government, Barr Eni Uduma Chima. I supported him to be the chairman because he has love for his people. My number one qualification for anybody holding political position under me is to love the people, some people embezzle funds provided for the development of their areas. I am very proud of the work done here by the chairman. The quality is the same with what we are doing” he said.

Governor Umahi while inaugurating Ekoli township road described it as a sample of his administration’s commitment to the people and charged the council chairman to ensure speedy execution of Ekoli-Okagwue road from February next year.

In his remarks, the Afikpo South LGA, Chief Eni Uduma said apart from the road projects embarked upon by his administration, the council has done 42 open market stalls for Ekoli community, constructed the Obimba Hall, Teachers quarters and was also constructing an ultra modern pavilion with the Ten Million Naira community project fund provided by the State government.

Highlights of the Governor’s visit to Afikpo South LGA included the inauguration a 4 kilometer street lights installed by his administration at Nguzu Edda.

