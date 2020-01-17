Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, a.k.a I Go Save shook the fabric of Benin City to its foundation with the 9th edition of his annual ‘I Go Save Unusual’ concert which held January 5, 2020.

But the major highlight of the event besides the musical and comedy session was the award session where the humour merchant decided to honour three philanthropists who, through their magnanimity have positively impacted on the lives of so many other.

were Amb. Terry Igiebor, CEO, VIP Room; Chief Lawrence Emareyo, Founder, Lawrence Emareyo Foundation and Chief Brown O. Tesigimoje, Chairman, Gimbrown Marine Security Oil and Gas Limited.

The show was a sold out event which had over 2,500 people in attendance entertained with rib-cracking jokes from comedy heavy weights like Basketmouth, Igodye, Buchi, Gordons, Bovi, Senator and musical performances from Maleke, Orezi and Duncan Mighty.

‘I Go Save unusual’ concert is also called the comedy champions league because it’s one of the comedy concerts that parades the Nigerian comedy heavyweights whenever it comes up. Over the years ‘I Go Save Unusual’ concert had paraded comedy titans like Alibaba, Basketmouth, I Go Dye, Gordons, Klint d Drunk, Akpororo, Princess, Buchi, Bovi, Maleke and many others

