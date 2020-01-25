Gauf sends defending champion Osaka out of Aussies

Kindly Share This Story:

…Serena Williams crashes out too

COCO GAUFF caused the biggest upset of her young life when she knocked out the defending champion Naomi Osaka from the Australian Open.

If you thought this incredible 15-year-old could not surprise us any further, then she did just that – and more – in emphatic fashion in Melbourne yesterday.

Beating a 39-year-old Venus Williams twice at Grand Slams is respectable and certainly brought her to global prominence.

But this 6-3 6-4 victory over Japan’s Osaka, the winner of this trophy 12 months ago, elevates her to another league.

Yes, Osaka was poor, extremely poor, but that should not take anything away from Gauff and her achievement.

Meanwhile, when Serena Williams won her first title as a parent earlier this month in Auckland everything looked set up for her to do an Antipodean double at the Australian Open.

So the blow was all the more shattering on Friday when she failed to reach even the second week of the season’s first Grand Slam, beaten 6-4 6-7 7-5 by Chinese No 1 Qiang Wang, the 27th seed for the tournament.

The same player had won just one game when she played Williams in the US Open quarter-final back in September, another event she was strongly favoured to win.

