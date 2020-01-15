Cleric, aides obtain N36m from woman to solve her ‘spiritual problems’

Kindly Share This Story:

The police arraigned a cleric, Sule Shaibu, 70, and his two assistants, Wasiu Salami and Francis Akinola, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday for allegedly obtaining N36million from a woman to solve her ”spiritual problems”.

Shuaib, a cleric, Salami,55, and Akinola, 45, are charged with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and fraudulent conversion.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite told the court that Shuaib, Salami and Akinola and others at large, obtained N36million from Madam Olayinka Ishioye in 2015, with a promise to provide spiritual solutions for him, a representation he knew was false

The offence. he said, contravened Adegbite said the offence contravened Section 383, and punishable under sections 390 (9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Defence Councel, N.A. Hammed and D.S.Adesanya applied for bail for the defendants on liberal terms.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S.A. Adesina admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N4million with two sureties in like sum.

Adesina ordered that the sureties must be blood relations, while the second sureties must be a Federal Civil Servant not below GL12.

Adesina adjourned the case until Feb.3, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

