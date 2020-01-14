CJN reconstitutes Imo, Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue gov appeal panel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has reconstituted the seven-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court hearing appeals that are challenging governorship election results in six states.

It will be recalled that the apex court had on Monday, abruptly suspended the hearing of all the appeals, after one of the justices on the previous panel suddenly fell sick shortly after proceedings commenced on the appeal challenging the election of governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Also read:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, please the court will abruptly rise because one of us is seriously sick”, the CJN announced on Monday, though he refrained from disclosing the identity of the ailing jurist.

However, at the resumed proceeding on Tuesday, Vanguard observed that the panel was reconstituted, as Justice Inyang Okoro who was a member of the initial panel, was replaced by Justice Amina Augie.

Other members of the initial panel: The CJN, Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwola, Ekekere Ekun, Uwani Abba Ajji and Amiru Sanusi, were retained.

The panel will hear 13 appeals that arose from governorship elections that held in Kano, Imo, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi and Benue State on March 9, 2019.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: