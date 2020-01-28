Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

CIVIL WAR: 10 things Osinbajo listed

On 12:45 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
  1. The generations born after the Civil War are navigating the adventure of being Nigerian on different terms from their forebears.

 

  1. By intermarrying, migrating and comingling in the quest for love and livelihood; they are forging alliances in business, civil society and politics.

 
  1. Without mincing words, the civil war was a defining national tragedy and a robust national conversation is necessary to aid the process of healing and reconciliation.

READ ALSO: Nigeria will end North East insurgency – Buhari

  1. In the 50 years that have followed since the end of the war, we have invested in national integration, peace building and reconciliation. That has been a lot less than perfect task.

 

  1. Even with challenges, those setbacks should not induce hopelessness or despondency.

 

  1. Our mission is to build a nation that works for all of us. And yet, nation building is hard work and bringing together multiplicity of ethnicities under one banner is an onerous but necessary task.

 

  1. The last 50 years belonged to us, but the next 50 belong to our children and we must unshackle them from ghosts of ancient grudges & grievances.

 

  1. By their conduct, our children show us that it is possible to forge friendships, let us give them a chance to do better than ourselves.

 

  1. While in Umuahia, I visited the National War Musuem commissioned in 1989. It was established to preserve the relics of the Nigerian Civil War and serve as a memorial to the soldiers, civilians and other casualties of the Civil War and other conflicts in Nigeria.

 

 

  1. I believe together, Nigeria will prevail!

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!