CIVIL WAR: 10 things Osinbajo listed

- The generations born after the Civil War are navigating the adventure of being Nigerian on different terms from their forebears.
- By intermarrying, migrating and comingling in the quest for love and livelihood; they are forging alliances in business, civil society and politics.
- Without mincing words, the civil war was a defining national tragedy and a robust national conversation is necessary to aid the process of healing and reconciliation.
- In the 50 years that have followed since the end of the war, we have invested in national integration, peace building and reconciliation. That has been a lot less than perfect task.
- Even with challenges, those setbacks should not induce hopelessness or despondency.
- Our mission is to build a nation that works for all of us. And yet, nation building is hard work and bringing together multiplicity of ethnicities under one banner is an onerous but necessary task.
- The last 50 years belonged to us, but the next 50 belong to our children and we must unshackle them from ghosts of ancient grudges & grievances.
- By their conduct, our children show us that it is possible to forge friendships, let us give them a chance to do better than ourselves.
- While in Umuahia, I visited the National War Musuem commissioned in 1989. It was established to preserve the relics of the Nigerian Civil War and serve as a memorial to the soldiers, civilians and other casualties of the Civil War and other conflicts in Nigeria.
- I believe together, Nigeria will prevail!
Vanguard