Civil servants urge Benue Govt to prioritise workers welfare

Civil servants in Benue have appealed to the state government to make their welfare topmost priority in 2020 to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency.

They expressed their opinions in different interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, after resuming from the Christmas and New Year break.

One of the civil servants, Mr Vershima Nyitse, said that if their welfare were given the topmost priority, it would spur them into discharging their duties creditably.

According to him, it is disheartening for any civil servant to work for 30 or 31 days in a month without salary or allowance.

“The above scenario usually dampens our morals. It makes us very reluctant to give our all,” he said.

Another member of Benue civil servants, Mr Wonyima Tyongi, urged the government to be paying salaries as and when due and intensify efforts to clear the backlog of salaries owed the workers.

He said that workers should be encouraged through regular payment of salaries and allowances.

Also speaking, Mrs Veronica Odeh, appealed to government to step up efforts to give workers incentives as a way of encouraging them to put in their best for optimal productivity.

“Government should know that happy workers work happily while angry ones work angrily, resulting in poor performances,” she said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

