Chris Ogiemwonyi: The man who increases capacity

By John Mayaki

There is always a thing found consistent in great men. It may be their kindness, it may be their principles, it may be their ingenuity or it may even be some undesirable quality: that they are unfriendly, inaccessible to the public, reclusive, rude, uncharitable, mean.

These qualities, wherever found in any great man, in whatever quantity, can also be found to have contributed to bringing them to the position they are at the moment celebrated for.

Yet beyond the elements of character and attitudes, every truly great man is remarked for his ability to perform a certain quality over and over again. It may be that a certain great man, by his mere presence brings unity, or that he has the kind of foresight needed for setting a people’s vision, or that he can inspire a generation, leading them, despite obvious challenges, to their destiny.

For Chris Ogiemwonyi, the argument, the question, is not if he is a great man. That would be a debate in futility, an effort splashed in preposterous discourse. He is a great man: a brand of greatness that proves that simplicity is the highest form of sophistication.

The type of greatness where a man who has attained so much, in qualifications and posts, is nevertheless addressed simply by his name, for simply being himself. Like Barrack Obama, John F Kennedy, Jack Ma, Jeff Bezos, Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, Chike Obi—men who have achieved so much, but whose degrees and qualifications are not added to their names because they have greatly served humanity that they have become a trademark, because there are quality and character consistent in their personality.

This is the category where Chris Ogiemwonyi falls, a man who it will be a cliche to begin to recite his degrees—Bs.C in Applied Sciences, PGD in Petroleum Engineering, Ph.D. in Sciences, Ph.D. in Engineering—nor to recount the records of his private or public service. Studied deeply, there are many of them, ranging from his presidency at the Nigerian Gas Association to his stint as the Minister of State for Works.

Undoubtedly all these contribute to his greatness and why he is a valuable asset to his society and to his state, but what brings him to the class of the distinguished greats, is his ability to rise above titles, honours, and designations to become remarked for a certain attribute.

Chris Ogiemwonyi, as his records and achievements through life have proved, is a man who increases capacities. By the virtue of his excellent professional conduct, intelligence, commitment to duty, and unparalleled foresight, Chris became reputed for being the man to beckon and rely on when there is a great need to increase, if not multiply, the production capacity of a firm, an oil rig, or of a people. This is what brought him to leadership positions, seeing him swiftly go from rank to rank, his expertise hotly sought after.

The proofs are there: “He was transferred to the National Reserves Evaluation as a project leader in 1985 [and] while in office as a project leader, Ogiemwonyi coordinated all efforts in Dallas, USA by establishing a database for the oil and gas industry”; “in 1988, he was moved back to the Exploration Division of the Exploration & Exploitation [where] he was assigned as head of the Petroleum Engineering Department Company to nurture the newly created Petroleum Engineering Department.”

It continues, the evidence that Ogiemwonyi is the man to run to for nurturing budding groups and increasing capacity: after returning to Nigeria and going into the oil sector, working as Petroleum Engineer for Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, by his determined leadership and exquisite devotion to work, “Ogiemwonyi raised the production level from 980 barrels (156 m3) of oil per day to over 4,000 barrels (640 m3) of oil per day in 1990.”

Chris Ogiemwonyi went on to serve as the General Manager, Operations, at National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS). In this role, under his leadership, “NAPIMS achieved zero cash call arrears by October 2003 [and] as GGM NAPIMS, the Oil Industry was encouraged on joint utilization of assets such as offshore swamp rigs.”

For his magical hands that turn zinc to gold, increasing capacity with marveling consistency, “in November 2003, Ogiemwonyi was reassigned to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company as managing director and his expertise helped in increasing the company’s production from 20,000 to 70,000 barrels (3,200 to 11,000 m3) of oil per day.”

The list is endless and no matter how tempting, we will not continue on that slope because there is a more pressing issue ahead. Undoubtedly, Chris Ogiemwonyi’s trajectory of success cannot be attributed to mere luck or fortune; it was the work of his hands, the characteristics of the man, namely competence, devotion, honesty, integrity, faithfulness to ethics and principles, that brought him this far.

But all these qualities that have set this man apart, blowing him through his career, are lacking in a man who was supposed to govern the state where Chris Ogiemwonyi hails from.

Mayaki is an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert. He’s also a Professional Consultant (CMI) on Communication, Management and Strategy.

Vanguard

