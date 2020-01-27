Chinese visitor confirmed as Cambodia’s 1st coronavirus case

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chinese visitor has been pointed as the first case of coronavirus in Cambodia by the country’s health minister.

The prime minister, Mam Bunheng told a press conference that a 60-year-old Chinese man in the southern coastal city of Sihanoukville was confirmed on Monday to have the virus.

He said the infected man had flown directly from Wuhan to Sihanoukville on Jan. 23, showing symptoms of the illness on Saturday.

The Pasteur Institute in the capital, Phnom Penh, confirmed the infection from a blood sample. The man is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sihanoukville.

Sihanoukville is a popular destination for Chinese visitors. The man’s three travelling companions from Wuhan were found not to have the virus.

In a similar development, Hong Kong has confirmed two more cases of a new virus that started in central China, raising its total to eight.

Health department official Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan said Monday that all the cases are connected to Hubei province, where the outbreak started in December. She said there is no sign yet of it spreading to Hong Kong’s general population.

Chuang added the government is still very concerned about that possibility and will watch developments.

Chinese health authorities say the new virus has infected 2,744 people and killed 80 as of midnight Sunday.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

