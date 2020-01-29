Chinese expert predicts drop in Coronavirus fatality rate

Kindly Share This Story:

The fatality rate for the novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to drop over the next few days, Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese respiratory expert, has declared.

Zhong, who stated that the outbreak may reach its peak over the next 7-10 days, assured that there would be no massive build-up to that peak.

His words: “So far, no medication has been developed to specifically target the virus, but scientists and medical workers have explored many ways. A great improvement has also been made in the life support system, the fatality rate is expected to drop further.

According to Zhong: “A quarantine between 10 to 14 days would be good. When the latency is over, we will give timely treatment to patients, and those without clinical symptoms do not actually have the disease.”

He said there will be no large-scale infection due to the return trips of the Spring Festival rush but the screening measures of the virus cannot be stopped.

Zhohg also suggested that in addition to infectious disease specialists, hospitals must also be equipped with experts specializing in life-threatening cases to better rescue patients.

“To deal with the epidemic, we must seize two key points, early detection, and timely quarantine. These two are the most primitive and effective methods.”

The National Health Commission announced some confirmed cases have no obvious symptoms at the initial stage so people are worried about whether the new strain of coronavirus has mutated into a more infectious virus.

Zhong explained that virus mutation doesn’t simply refer to the changing symptoms, instead, a mutated virus means its virulence became stronger. But based on the analysis of the current situation, most of the symptoms are just having a fever, cough, running nose, and a few of them have gastrointestinal disorders.

“The novel coronavirus is homologous to the one found in bats in 2017. It is transmitted to humans through an intermediate host. It is highly possible that the intermediate host is another wildlife animal.

“The SARS outbreak lasted about six months, but I don’t believe the novel coronavirus outbreak would last that long,” said Zhong.

