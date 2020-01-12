China, Nigeria relations aimed at fostering economic development – Teng Li

Kindly Share This Story:

Joseph Erunke – Abuja

THE ongoing bilateral relations between China and Nigeria is aimed at fostering economic development for both countries, the Vice President of China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, CGCCN, Teng Li, said on Sunday.

Li stated this at the Chinese spring festival in Abuja, adding that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China was a deliberate effort aimed at developing the economic fortunes of both nations.

The event which was put together by the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria was held at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) conference centre and attracted many Chinese nationals, companies and their Nigerian counterparts.

Citing the rail and the various road projects across the country, he said more and more Chinese companies and people have come to Nigeria to participate in the infrastructural development of the country.

According to Li, the Chinese spring festival which commemorates the Chinese new year was a veritable means of deepening the cultural exchanges and friendship between China and Nigeria.

“Today all of us gathered here not only to celebrate this important festival but also to establish a platform to deepen the cultural exchanges and friendship between China and Nigeria. This is also the mission and responsibility of the China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria.”

He noted that the CGCCN would continue to foster infrastructural development in Nigeria by encouraging investment and coordination of economic and trade exchanges.

