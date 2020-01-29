China is unshakable, can fight Coronavirus – Chinese Envoy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vera Anyagafu

The Consul General of the Peoples’ Republic of China in Lagos, Mr. Chu Maoming, Wednesday assured that the government of China has adequate measures to containing the deadly Coronavirus that has hit the city of Wuham and spread to other parts of the world, saying that the government of Xi Jinping in China attaches great importance to the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Maoming said this at the event marking the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Lagos, where the Consulate General, under his administration also featured the first Chinese New Year Fair.

While urging people to keep their fingers crossed, he said, “As we celebrate the New Year, I am of full confidence that under the strong leadership of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and with the strong support of the international community, we will fight the disease, we will make the people in Wuham safe and sound. The Chinese president has chaired an important meeting, giving strong order to fight the disease. In the near future, we will see the result of the disease and how we have defeated it.”

READ ALSO:

He also disclosed the country’s achievements so far, saying that aside celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The year 2019, they have achieved economic growth rate of 6.1 percent, which contributed to the world’s economy with more than 30 percent, achieved the Gross Domestic Product growth rate of close to 15 trillion US dollars, and made huge improvements and achievements as well.

And assuring Chinese government’s plan to completely alleviate poverty, as well as confirming efforts are in top gear by the Xi administration to ensure that by the end of 2020, not a single person in China will live in poverty or lack, he expressively commended the enviable economic relationship that attracts more people to people cooperation between Nigeria and China under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: