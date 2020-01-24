Chi-Dolf Nig donates equipment to Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation

Kindly Share This Story:

The call by President of the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation, Dr Jonathan Nnaji for well-meaning Nigerians to assist the federation by sponsoring its programmes has began to yield positive results.

Early in the week, one of the leading private concerns in the country, Chi-Dolf Nigeria Limited, in response to Nnaji’s appeal made a donation of sports equipment to the federation.

According to the federation President, the donation which he valued at over N3 million include pistols, targets, uniforms and office equipment.

Making the donation, the Chief Executive of the company, Mike Chibuike Orji said Nigeria will continue to occupy the back seat in sports unless the organised private sector joined hands with government in providing adequate funds for sports federations.

Orji, who was represented by his wife, Mrs Jennifer Orji said, “what we are doing today is in answer to the call by the Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation. We are calling on other corporate bodies to follow suit so that together, we can move our sports forward.”

Responding, Dr Nnaji thanked the donor and promised that the items would be put to use to the benefit of the athletes.

“We thank you for this gesture and hope this would elicit more interest in other well meaning Nigerians to help us build our athletes ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in Egypt in March and the International Laser Run, which we are hosting in Lagos in August”.

