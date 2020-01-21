Cheap drug offers relief against treatment resistance in leukemia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

A common and inexpensive drug may offer relief against treatment resistance in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, one of the most common forms of blood cancer.

A new research from the Karolinska Institutet and SciLifeLab and published in the medical journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, gives insight into the plan by reseachers to launch a clinical study to test the new combination treatment in patients.

Leukemia is a group of blood cancers that results in excess amounts of white blood cells.

Acute Myelogenous Leukaemia occurs in children and adults but is the most common type of acute leukaemia in adults and the mortality rate is high especially in older patients.

One of the most common drugs to treat AML is cytarabine (ara-C), a cytotoxic drug that interferes with DNA replication. However, many patients do not respond to the treatment and even have a significantly worse survival rate because of the inhibitoryeffect of an enzyme on cytarabine.

In the study, the researchers tested the impact of more than 33,000 different substances in leukemia cells treated with cytarabine and identified three different substances, so-called ribonucleotide reductase inhibitors (RNRi) -hydroxyurea, gemcitabine and triapine.

Nikolas Herold, researcher at the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden confirmed the positive effect of adding any of the three substances significantly in cell samples.

“This was true for AML samples from both adults and children. In AML-mice, we also saw that the median survival was significantly prolonged when cytarabine was combined with an RNR-inhibitor.”

Hydroxyurea is an inexpensive drug that is used to treat blood diseases such as AML. However, it has not systematically been used in combination with cytarabine.

Gemcitabine is a potent drug that is used to treat many different types of cancers, but it can be toxic if given repeatedly. Triapine is a drug currently undergoing clinical studies for cancer treatment.

In animal studies, the combination therapies did not exhibit any excess side-effects beyond those already established in cytarabine-treatments.The research group is now planning to move forward with a clinical study that will evaluate the effect of combining standard AML-treatment with hydroxyurea in recently diagnosed patients.

The study will be conducted in collaboration with the Swedish AML-group and will begin recruiting patients within a few weeks.

