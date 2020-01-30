Charlize Theron reveals how her mother killed her father

Kindly Share This Story:

Charlize Theron’s mother shot the actress’ father in self-defence in 1991 and the actress has opened up about this incident.

She revealed that her alcoholic father shot through the door of the room where she was hiding with her mother.”He came into the house with a gun,” she told NPR.”

My mom and I were in my bedroom leaning against the door because he was trying to push through the door. “Both of us were leaning against the door from the inside to have him not be able to push through.”He took a step back and just shot through the door three times.”None of those bullets ever hit us, which is just a miracle.

“But in self-defence, she ended the threat.”Theron went on to explain how she doesn’t feel any shame in discussing that incident.”I’m not ashamed to talk about it,” she said.

“I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realise we are not alone in any of it.”

Source: Marca

Vanguard News

