Change of guards at MTV Base’s parent company, ViacomCBS Networks Africa

Craig Paterson and Monde Twala have been elevated to lead ViacomCBS Networks Africa Madrid/Johannesburg. ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) announced that following the departure of VCNI veteran, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of VCN Africa and BET International at the end of February 2020,

Craig Paterson and Monde Twala will be named as co-General Managers of ViacomCBS Networks Africa. Okosi took over leadership of BET International in 2017 and has continued to advance the value of the brand internationally, delivering double-digit distribution growth and improving profitability and margins. Under Okosi’s leadership, BET International elevated its presence at the BET Awards by incorporating the “Best International Act” award into the live broadcast, which simulcasted live in Africa for the first time. In addition, BET International expanded its presence during the BET “Hip Hop Awards” by launching a new category to honor artists from around the world.

While appreciating the contribution of Alex to the company, Raffaele Annecchino, President of ViacomCBS Networks Europe Middle East, Africa and Asia said; “Alex has made an immeasurable impact on our business in Africa. Since launching MTV Base in 2005, Alex has spearheaded the development of our business on the continent, which now delivers more channels to Africa than any other international network – reaching 100 million viewers in 48 territories across MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET.”

Alex on his part thanked the company for the opportunity to serve. He said, “I am proud to have had the opportunity to build our Africa business from the ground up. This, has played a pivotal role in transforming the music and content space and changing the narrative on Africa. Leading our Africa and BET International businesses to success is testament to the extraordinary teams, colleagues and partners that I have worked with throughout my tenure. ViacomCBS has been my home for more than 20 fantastic years, and I leave behind incredible creative and commercial talent that will continue to deliver growth.”

ViacomCBS Networks International ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), is comprised of many of the world’s most iconic consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom 18, ViacomCBS International Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Pluto TV among others. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS Networks International provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents and across more than 180 countries.

