Chairman of University Press, Lekan Are, dies at 86

The Chairman of the University Press Plc, Dr. Lekan Are, is dead.

He was 86.

The Public Relations Officer of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Toye Akinrinola, confirmed the businessman’s death to journalists on Saturday.

According to him, the PUNCH Nigeria Limited director died during a brief illness at the High Dependency Unit of UCH at 12:30 a.m., on Saturday.

Are, who was born on December 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

He was also the Managing Director/Chairman of Kakanfo Inn and Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited. (NAN))

 

