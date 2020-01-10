Cattle Rustlers: 13 killed in Mangu attacks ― Gov Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says 4 arrested, 100 cows rescued

…Harps on Community Policing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Friday said that 13 persons lost their lives in the Thursday attack in Mangu Local Government Area of the State by suspected Cattle Rustlers.

The Governor who was at the State House, Abuja to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the incident told the State House correspondents that already, four of the attackers have been arrested and handed over to the Police, while about 100 cows were rescued.

He said that the attack was carried out by some of the Cattle Rustlers that escaped when the youths confronted them as a reprisal.

The governors said a committee was working on a new security architecture in the northern states, which will be based on community policing, as a way to provide a sustainable solution to the insecurity in the region.

According to him, “I have just seen Mr President and there was also an attack early Thursday, and up to the afternoon when I got there.

“My seeing the President was to brief him because there are usually briefing on security, he usually has proper briefings from the chief security officer direct.

“So, as a matter of fact, we woke up Thursday, early in the morning to get information that people were killing themselves in a village.

“So I didn’t waste time, I took off to that village. My timely intervention and presence helped a lot because, after the first set of killings, the second set was reprisals killings. So when I got there everything stopped.

“I spoke to the people, we buried the people and they understood with me and the place has remained calm, peace has been restored to that place.”

Asked if there was any particular solution he was contemplating to find an end the killings which have been reoccurring, he said,

“Well, if you know Plateau, we have settled this crisis in the state and we are enjoying our peace.

“But at times, when you get to this level people forget that there was peace in the state. Christmas was well celebrated in the state, New Year was well celebrated in the state until this incident. Our little investigations confirm that it was a group of cattle rustlers in a huge number that rustled over 100 cows. They were moving with them.

“We have also made an appeal through the youths that whenever there is this kind of challenge, they should move in and arrest some of the criminals. Unfortunately, the youths came out, they did their best. In fact, I will call them patriotic.

“They went in and stopped the rustlers from moving with the cows and were able to rescue about 100 cows at the end of the day. So after the rescue, they were only able to arrest about three or four of those people and took them to the police station and returned to their various villages.

“That early morning, some of those rustlers who escaped came back and started attacking and killing people in the villages. So it was quite unfortunate.

“I must say the security people got there and they did a good job. If they were not there the level or casualty would have been much. Those people were heavily armed but the youths had no arms but they did their best.

“Three of them sacrificed their lives and before I got there the people were also engaging in reprisal attacks. You know the moment it gets to reprisal attacks it means you are also attacking innocent people, about three people again were killed. So a total of 13 people were killed.

“We were able to address the people and the people understood and are very calm. Life has gone back to normal but investigations are still ongoing. We have put security around to follow and get the culprits.”

Also asked when governors in the North will consider putting up a security outfit like Amotekun in the south-west, he said that already governors in the region have recommended community policing to address security challenges in the area.

He said, “When you talk about north-central, I am chairman of the northern governors forum, we have taken a decision sometime last year. You will recall that at one time we met the president and we told him what we were doing.

“We set up committees and the committees have worked very hard. You will recall that we started our meeting from the northwest in Katsina, we are going back to have another meeting in north-central.

“The situation in the south might not be the same with the north but in the north, we are also looking at some ways that will also address these issues. So we have gone ahead to set up committees, those committees have done their work and we are going to meet to address these issues once and for all.

“Two, we have also agreed to key into the community policing and at the level of the committee, we have already gone far. Each state is already neck-deep in community policing.

“But I have not ready the document, I cannot claim to have read the details of that (Amotekun) document, to understand what they mean by Amotekun. I saw various vehicles that were bought but you know if it’s about vehicles, many vehicles have been bought in the north.

“I bought almost 100 vehicles and gave to the police but that is not what will address the insecurity in my state. So, it may vary from south to the north but in the north, we are trying to look for comprehensive ways that will help augment what the federal government is doing in respect to insecurity.

“In Plateau State particularly, all of these things had stopped. We were not witnessing cattle rustling again, I knew what I did. We were not witnessing kidnapping again even without the law in my state.

“But this attempt just happened and it has reawakened me to something else. That is why I am going back to look at another window in respect to cattle rustling.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

