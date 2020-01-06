Carragher slams Everton for ‘worst’ derby loss vs Liverpool in 35 years

Kindly Share This Story:

Jamie Carragher thought Everton’s loss against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round was their “worst” defeat in a Merseyside derby for 35 years.

Teenager Curtis Jones, at 18 years and 340 days, became the youngest goalscorer in the fixture since Robbie Fowler in 1994 by superbly curling home off the underside of the crossbar to earn a 1-0 success for Liverpool.

Everton have failed to win on their last 23 visits to Anfield, a woeful run stretching back to September 1999.

Sunday’s defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s men was particularly embarrassing given they fielded a virtually full-strength side against an inexperienced Liverpool line-up which included nine changes and two debutants.

And Carragher was full of praise for a young Liverpool side but didn’t hold back in his assessment of Everton.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Brilliant result & performance from @LFC. Williams, Elliott, Chirivella & Jones superb! Told you about senior players starting!!

“Seen some bad Everton performances in Derby’s in the last 35 yrs that was the worst. #FACup #MerseysideDerby”

