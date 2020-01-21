CAN, MURIC urge Buhari to halt troops withdrawal on highway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari stop the withdrawal troops of the Nigerian Army from manning security checkpoints along Maiduguri – Damaturu highway.

This is even as the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, warned that under no circumstance should civilians be further exposed to the danger of Boko Haram attacks in the Northeast.

The religious groups spoke on Tuesday against the backdrop of reports that soldiers had abandoned the road after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno cautioned them against extorting motorists.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Evang. Kwamkur Vondip, said: “We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to ensure soldiers are not withdrawn from the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

“We have visited the communities along that highway and have it on record that the people are still vulnerable to attacks from insurgents.

“We appeal to the military hierarchy not to take Governor Zulum’s word of caution as an excuse to abandon the people at a time when the security of the Northeast is worsening by the day.”

Similarly, MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, reminded the troops that the people were responsible for soldiers’ salaries through payment of taxes.

“The civilians are the taxpayers and revenue generators who make it possible for soldiers’ salaries to be paid and for military hardware to be purchased.

“We sincerely hope that Borno is not one of the zones from where the military was asked to withdraw recently.

“We appeal to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to ensure that the Maiduguri–Damaturu road is not abandoned,” he said.

Akintola added that though, Boko Haram insurgents have been technically defeated; their guerrilla tactics necessitated the maintenance of military presence particularly on the state’s highways.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

