Cameroonian-Canadian soul singer Erockfor hints at new music In 2020

On 6:40 pmIn Entertainmentby
By Ayo Onikoyi

Erockfor (Rocky) is kicking off her new year with a cryptic message about new music. The genre-blurring Cameroonian singer-songwiter born and raised in Montreal, Canada, who fuses Jazz and Soul with Hip Hop and reggae, debuted with “How Will I Know,” in October 2019.

The singer dropped a photo of herself recently on Instagram with the caption “Questions is out 1/30.” She further captioned the image: “I’m focused on the path I have chosen.”

Erockfor in a message, reaffirms her revelation for the year. “I will be releasing a single a month all of 2020, with the view of garnering a global audience,” she said.

Erockfor’s 2019 debut was a soulful hip-hop groove. She  continues with her style of asking questions that demands answers. In “How Will I Know,” she asked a series of questions: “How will I know if this love is real? She sings, “Does he love me? / Does he care”.

She hasn’t spoken about any plans for a full-length album or an EP since she debuted. He upcoming release is due January 30.

