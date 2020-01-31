Call for service chiefs’ resignation political – CALSER

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights has described the call for service chiefs’ resignation by the House of Representatives as political.

CALSER made this known in a press statement signed by its President, Princess Bosede Ajibola, on Friday.

Ajibola warned the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), against sacking the service chiefs on the recommendations of the lawmakers.

She expressed fears that the sack of service chiefs could be a game plan by some politicians to hijack and politicise the military to their advantage.

The statement read in part, “The leadership of CALSER is alarmed at the desperation with which some self-serving politicians have carried on with the campaign of calumny against the Service Chiefs in the country, whose efforts in the fights against terrorism has been outstanding.

“The CALSER wishes to state that the Nigerian military under President Buhari has indeed displayed an unalloyed commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria to the applaud of discerning Nigerians.

“This fact is not one that self-serving politicians would want to reckon with because it is against their overarching interest. As such, they must do all within their powers to cause a political crisis so their whims and caprices can be carried out without hindrance.

“We also see the call for the sack of Service Chiefs, as one that is part of the game plan by some politicians to hijack and politicise the Nigerian Military to their advantage, which was the norm before the advent of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in 2015.

“This is on the heels that if such happens, Nigeria might return to the brinks where our Military would be subjected to the whims and caprices of politicians and might be our undoing and the consequences would live with us for years to come.

“The unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct, and this they must realise because this generation and indeed, the unborn generation of Nigerians have nowhere else to call home. As such, we must remain and salvage it together.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

