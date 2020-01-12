Calabar – Itu Road: Senator Ita Enang has Indicted President Buhari — Group

Kindly Share This Story:

A socio-political organization based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, says the Senior Special Assistant to President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, by calling on the presidency to compel Governor Emmanuel to construct Calabar Itu high has questioned President Mohammadu Buhari’s true intention on the road.

The group reasoned that this is an indictment of the president and calls to question all efforts made by the federal government on the dilapidated federal road just before the 2019 elections.

Speaking in Uyo, the group’s Secretary-General, Solomon Abasiekong Esq., said Senator Enang, having given himself to frivolities as seen in his letter, has made people question Buhari’s sincerity in constructing Calabar – Itu road.

“We are forced to ask what Ita Enang has turned himself to. Enang’s recent demand for Governor Emmanuel’s assistance in the construction of Calabar Itu road is an indirect indictment on the so-called integrity of President Mohammadu Buhari. It shows that either the President was lying to the people of Akwa Ibom State or was using the road to curry support for his reelection.

“Does it mean Ita Enang was not given briefs for his new office as Special Assistant to President on Niger Delta Affairs? Everyone had expected Enang to get so busy in his new office instead of delving into frivolities. It is either Enang doesn’t know what to or does not have what to do.

“Ita Enang must realize that elections are over, as such he should be tired of spewing lies. He should see how to press forward the needs of Niger Deltans to the presidency.

“Akwa Ibom people are satisfied with the transparent nature of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration, as such, we have no question for whatever he uses Akwa Ibom money to do because he has the people’s interest at heart”, the statement read in parts.

