Burna Boy wins big again at Sound City MVP Award

On 6:47 amIn Entertainmentby
Burna Boy, Sound City

By Benjamin Njoku

After breaking a record last year, winning laurels after laurels, Afrobeat-fusion singer, Burna Boy is about to do the same again this year, as he has emerged the biggest winner at this year’s Sound City MVP Award festival.

The award ceremony, which held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend, saw Burns Boy, carting away four major awards including Best Artiste of the Year, Song of the year- Burns Boy (Killing Dem), Listeners choice award and Best Male Artiste of the Year.

Other winners were Teni The Entertainer who won the Best Female Artiste of the year, Rexxy (Best producer)
DJ Spinall (DJ of the year),

Best hip hop song of the year- Khaligraph Jones.

Excellence in sport- Anthony Joshua.

Vanguard

