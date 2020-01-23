Build the youth; build the nation

Kindly Share This Story:

The year 2020 has started of brightly for Delta State youths and particularly for the youths of Ndokwa Nation ably led by the Executive Assistant to the governor of Delta State on Youths Development, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

The E.A. as fondly called by admirers has been working tirelessly through the period of his appointment in 2019 to reposition and re-orientate the mindset of Ndokwa youths on the need and importance of a peaceful coexistence amongst herself, encourage idealism and entrepreneurship, political, academic and business mentorship, to shun every act of violence and notorious activities, and the need to be determined and focus on their goals neglecting issues that are capable of derailing them from the set targets.

He encouraged Ndokwa Youths to set up both political, business, academic and personal developmental targets in this year 2020 that will enable them to stand on their own and become financially independent to the point where they can as well carter for themselves and families, and, or support the humanitarian needs of the larger society positively.

To achieve this aims and objectives for the average Ndokwa Nation Youth, the E.A. has promised to periodically organise specific skill sets trainings and academic talk shows on topical subjects that will have both immediate and long term positive impacts on the youths mindset and behaviours. Organize seminars and workshops with seasoned professionals from both Ndokwa and environs to groom and mentor the youths.

Also the E.A. who has the backing of the Executive Governor of Delta State, H.E Sen. Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa on his youth initiative has ceaselessly sort for the unflinching corporation of the oil and gas companies within the Ndokwa Ethnic Nationality to roll out more job opportunities that will meaningfully engage Ndokwa Youths, support creative ideologies in entrepreneurship, sports, arts and academics, and also draft and sign the relevant M.O.U. with the host communities to further foster human capital and infrastructural development.

The E.A. has engaged the government, oil and gas companies, privilege individuals within the Ndokwa Extract to support this initiative as it will help curb youths restiveness and improve security of lives and properties in the long run. It will also stand to attract progress and development to individuals and families and the society at large.

It is time we take the bull by the horn through creative thinking, strategic planning and timely execution of ideas. Ndokwa ethnic nationality needs to look inward and draw out developmental strength from within her and to this end he appeals for unity of purpose amongst Ndokwa Youths, Ndokwa Politicians and Ndokwa Elder Statesmen. It is on the platforms of peace, unity and stability that we attract development to our society and are developed in ourselves.

Leading the youths at this time where political ideologies have been extremely bastardized, social norms and values desecrated, religious dogma and hypocrisy has become the other of the day, and avarice has become the major driving force of men and nations is not an easy task.

Therefore the E.A. Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi has identified early education, right parental tutelage, and genuine/selfless mentorship as a panacea for curbing youths excesses/restiveness. He has on different occasions admonished the youths to consciously select/choose their friends to avoid negative peer group pressures and influences.

He has called on the youths to avoid the get rich quick syndrone and start to meaningfully engage their hands to work as it is scriptural for the blessings of GOD to come to us through the works of our hands – Deuteronomy 28:12 KJV

…, and to bless all the work of thine hand…

The E.A. has promised to do his best to lead Ndokwa youths in the right directions. He encourages Ndokwa youths with brilliant ideas to come forward with it and he is counting on the supports of all the sons and daughters of Ndokwa nation extract both home and abroad, and exemplary Ndokwa youth leaders whom have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields and careers of endeavors; in entrepreneurship, in politics, in academics, in arts/sciences, in business, and in sports to join hands in this noble gesture aimed at making Ndokwa the envy of other ethnic nationalities in the nearest future. This no doubt is an herculean task that requires all and sundry to work together for the common good of our land.

In furtherance the E.A. is calling on all the youths of Ndokwa nation to key in into the “SMART AGENDA” of the Delta State government to enjoy the benefits of this administration led by Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to partake fully in the dividends of democracy. He encouraged Ndokwa youths to take full advantage of the state government “YAGEP” program for “Agroprenuers”, and the “STEP” programs. He emphasize that agriculture is a sector in the Nigerian economy today experiencing boom and can turn investors into millionaires in the shortest possible time in the society.

He calls on Ndokwa youths to support her political leaders and always remember them in prayers. Chief Godswill Obielun, Sir. Monday Onyeme, Sen. Patrick Osakwe, Rt. Hon. Ocho Chris Ocho, Rt. Hon. Ossai N. Ossai and many others were also mentioned. Also worthy of note, he reiterated that Ndokwa is for the PDP and that Ndokwa does not need another party as the PDP is meeting up with the human capital and infrastructural development needs of Ndokwa nation.

Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi showers encomium on the state government for finding a lot of Ndokwa youths worthy of service and appointing them into various offices to serve. He has called on Ndokwa youths appointed to justify their appointments by being good ambassadors of Ndokwa land. In the same vein he appeals to the state government to make more rooms and accommodate more Ndokwa youths in his administration in different capacities.

