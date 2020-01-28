Kindly Share This Story:

…seeks Nuhu’s confirmation as NCAA Director-General

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora and Professor Adeola Akande as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; and Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Both requests were contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and dated January 16, 2020 and December 24, 2019, respectively.

Also appointed was Uche Onwude as member of the Board of the Commission.

President Buhari, in a letter requesting the confirmation of Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, wrote: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In a separate letter seeking the confirmation of the NCC nominees, Buhari wrote: “In accordance with the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed two names of nominees as Chairman and member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

READ ALSO:

The nominees are: Professor Adeolu Akande (South West) as Chairman, and Mr. Uche Onwude (South East) as Member of the NCC Board.

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday received a request for the confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The request was contained in another letter dated January 7, 2020 and read on the floor during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline Pilot and Aviation Safety Expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry. I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: