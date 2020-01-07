Buhari summons INEC Chairman, IGP over elections

Kindly Share This Story:

…IGP vows to deal box snatchers, riggers

…30 elections nullified by courts’ order ― INEC Chairman

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the other top officials of the electoral body at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting was on how to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process in subsequent elections in the country as INEC has about 28 rerun and by-elections this January alone.

President Buhari at the meeting told the commission to ensure that elections in the country were conducted according to the laid down rules and without fear or favour.

He said, ”Those that you declare as winners must be the candidates that the people have chosen. Democracy is about free will, and the will of the people must be allowed to prevail. Get your acts right, and leave no room for underhand tricks or manipulation.”

The President said he was determined to give Nigeria an electoral system that meets with best practices anywhere in the world, and charged the electoral umpire to stick to the rules of fair play and adherence to justice.

Buhari warned the Inspector General of Police that he wants nothing rather than a secured electoral process, without bias or favouritism.

He said, “Our elections must be done in the violence-free atmosphere. The process must be free, fair, decent, devoid of intimidation or malpractices. It is the duty of the police to accomplish that, and it is what I expect in the elections immediately ahead, and going forward.”

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the IGP said that the government wants to have an election process that ”is equal to none in terms of example that could be given to the world so that free, fair and credible elections will take place and for that reason, there must be a secure environment.”

According to him, in securing the environment, the security strategy that was in place in the previous elections has to be reviewed, has to be enhanced so as to have an election that violence will not be tolerated, ballot snatching will not be tolerated.

IGP Adamu warned that ”Those that usually participated in such actions like the politicians, security agencies, the INEC officials and any other group that partake in that, this time around they will not be allowed to do that.

“We shall make an example of anybody that wants to use violence to achieve his aim during the electoral process.

”This is the message that we are sending to Nigerians and this is the beginning of the process to make sure that this country from now onwards gets elections that is exemplary to the rest of the world.”

Speaking earlier, the INEC boss said that the meeting was essentially on the conclusion of all the litigations with respect to all the national and state houses of assembly elections arising from the 2019 general elections.

He said so far, thirty elections were nullified by courts order, some in whole state constituencies others in pocket constituencies.

He said, ”We have conducted two elections in these elections-Kogi West and Ajaokuta Federal Constituencies. We have 28 elections outstanding spread across 11 states of the federation and the Commission has already fixed 25th of January – that is in the next 19 days for the conduct of the courts ordered re-run elections and we are ready for these elections.

”We met with His Excellency (Buhari), Mr President and he reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the processes of free and fair and the environment is secured for that to happen. That was why the meeting was held involving the electoral commission and the Inspector General of Police.”

Mahmood assured that the commission will conduct a free, fair and credible elections that Nigerians desired assuring that the forthcoming Edo and Ondo elections will credible.

